San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
CLAIREMONT CEMETERY
CLAIREMONT, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Weldon Gilbert


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Weldon Gilbert Obituary

Dr. Roger Weldon Gilbert, age 68, passed away at his home on October 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Jenna; son, Eric and wife Kerry; granddaughter, Lilly; grandson, Finlay; and brother, Robert Louis. Preceded in death by his parents.

Dr. Gilbert was born in San Angelo, Texas to PR Gilbert and Lillian Gilbert and grew up in Menard, Texas. He graduated from The University of Texas in Austin and then attended The UT Dental School in Houston where he graduated in 1977.

Dr. Gilbert joined the Air Force and served in both Active Duty and Reserves. He served in Desert Storm before retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel.

He was employed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a dentist until he retired after 20 years of service.

Roger loved hunting, fishing, and UT Football. He was happiest being with his family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North in San Antonio, Texas.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

MONDAY,

OCTOBER 28, 2019

1:00 PM

CLAIREMONT CEMETERY

CLAIREMONT, TEXAS

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now