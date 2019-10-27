|
|
Dr. Roger Weldon Gilbert, age 68, passed away at his home on October 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Jenna; son, Eric and wife Kerry; granddaughter, Lilly; grandson, Finlay; and brother, Robert Louis. Preceded in death by his parents.
Dr. Gilbert was born in San Angelo, Texas to PR Gilbert and Lillian Gilbert and grew up in Menard, Texas. He graduated from The University of Texas in Austin and then attended The UT Dental School in Houston where he graduated in 1977.
Dr. Gilbert joined the Air Force and served in both Active Duty and Reserves. He served in Desert Storm before retiring with the rank of Lt. Colonel.
He was employed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a dentist until he retired after 20 years of service.
Roger loved hunting, fishing, and UT Football. He was happiest being with his family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North in San Antonio, Texas.GRAVESIDE SERVICEMONDAY, OCTOBER 28, 20191:00 PMCLAIREMONT CEMETERYCLAIREMONT, TEXAS
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019