Roland A. Saenz passed away on July 29, 2020 at the age of 55. Born in San Antonio, Texas on November 9, 1964, he is preceded in death by his parents, Emmanuel and Guadalupe; and his brother, Manuel. Roland is survived by his beloved wife, Mayra; his children, Leah, Amber, Roland Jr., and Noah; his grandchildren, Autumn and Summer; his 6 siblings; and his extended family and friends. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11 at Trevino Funeral Home – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237 – from 5 to 9 PM, with a Rosary at 7 PM and will be limited to 50 people.

On Wednesday, August 12, a Chapel Service will begin at 10 AM. The Interment will be a private gathering.