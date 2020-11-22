1/1
ROLAND GONGORA GARCIA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROLAND's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roland Garcia, 82 was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survived by his wife of 62 years, Hope Garcia; children Roland and Maria Garcia, Chris and Rebekka Garcia, Mark and Diana Bierschenk; grandchildren Nicole Bierschenk, Cristina Garcia, Benjamin Garcia, Jillian Bierschenk, Katherine Garcia, Rachael Garcia, Lindsay Bierschenk, and Lorraine Garcia.

He served in the US Army as a Specialist 6 (Staff Sergeant) from 1957 through 1964. He worked as a Postal Carrier from 1964-1993 and was proud of the fact that he had well over a million miles of driving without an accident or traffic infraction. He prided himself on directions and would instruct anyone he rode with on the best way to get there. Roland had an easy way about him and would talk to anyone near.

Before long, he seemed to know their life story and considered them a friend. He was always ready to lend a hand and could be counted on to help anyone in need. He will be missed by many.

Services on Tuesday, November 24 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.

Rosary at 12:00 pm with funeral Mass to follow.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Rosary
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
St. Elizabeth Ann
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved