Roland Garcia, 82 was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survived by his wife of 62 years, Hope Garcia; children Roland and Maria Garcia, Chris and Rebekka Garcia, Mark and Diana Bierschenk; grandchildren Nicole Bierschenk, Cristina Garcia, Benjamin Garcia, Jillian Bierschenk, Katherine Garcia, Rachael Garcia, Lindsay Bierschenk, and Lorraine Garcia.

He served in the US Army as a Specialist 6 (Staff Sergeant) from 1957 through 1964. He worked as a Postal Carrier from 1964-1993 and was proud of the fact that he had well over a million miles of driving without an accident or traffic infraction. He prided himself on directions and would instruct anyone he rode with on the best way to get there. Roland had an easy way about him and would talk to anyone near.

Before long, he seemed to know their life story and considered them a friend. He was always ready to lend a hand and could be counted on to help anyone in need. He will be missed by many.

Services on Tuesday, November 24 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.

Rosary at 12:00 pm with funeral Mass to follow.