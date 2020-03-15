|
|
Roland John Schmidt Jr., nicknamed Brother, was born on January 30th, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas. He passed on March 1st, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roland John Schmidt Sr. and Margaret Schmidt, aunts, and uncles. He was survived by his loving wife of over 28 years Debra Schmidt, nieces and nephews and by his beloved cats, Marcus, Sable and Minnie.
A rosary will be held on Friday March 20th at 6:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 21st at 1:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020