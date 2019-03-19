|
September 30, 1957 - March 16, 2019
Roland was born on September 30, 1957.
He entered eternal life on March 16, 2019.
Roland was preceded in death by his mother Helen Torres. He is survived by his father Moses Torres, Sisters; Sally and Shirley, Brothers; Jerry (Shari), Harry (Lorenza), Martin and Phillip Rendon (Bridgett), Son; Roland Torres Jr. and grandson Roman Xavier Torres, Longtime best friend Alonzo Mendez Jr. (Anna).
He was a painter by trade. Roland was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching basketball, football and golf. Roland will be greatly missed by family and friends.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the many medical professionals and Vitas Hospice for their support and friendship.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South from 5pm to 9pm with the holy rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church at 10am family and friends will be depart the funeral home at 9:30. Resting place will be at San Jose Burial Park.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 19, 2019