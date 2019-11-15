|
|
Rolando R Lopez, 61, of San Antonio, TX went to be with the Lord on November 13, 2019. Roland was born June 17, 1958.
He attended South San High School and continued his education at Commonwealth Institute of Funeral Services.
Roland worked over 40 years in the funeral business, helping countless families through difficult periods. He will be remembered as a very compassionate, dedicated and loving man with an off the wall sense of humor. He enjoyed family, the Dallas Cowboys and watching Judge Judy.
Rolando is proceeded in death by his brother, Ruben R. Lopez and his parents, Juan F. Lopez and Ernestina R Lopez. He is survived by his loving companion, Rose Salinas; children Alma Aguilar, husband Santiago, Max A Lopez, Zach A. Lopez, wife Irma, Roland Lopez Jr. and Viola Mauricio; grandchildren Olivia and JJ, siblings and their spouses Maria and Augustine Ortiz, Mario and Hope Lopez, Connie Lopez, Amador and Janet Lopez, Javier and Anita Lopez, Carmen and Humberto Soto and numerous nieces of nephews.
Visitation will be held at San Antonio Mortuary on November 16 from 5pm – 8:30pm with Rosary at 7pm. Cremation to follow.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 15, 2019