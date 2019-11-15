Home

POWERED BY

Services
SAN ANTONIO MORTUARY - SAN ANTONIO
703 PALO ALTO RD
San Antonio, TX 78211
(210) 924-8888
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
SAN ANTONIO MORTUARY - SAN ANTONIO
703 PALO ALTO RD
San Antonio, TX 78211
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
SAN ANTONIO MORTUARY - SAN ANTONIO
703 PALO ALTO RD
San Antonio, TX 78211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolando Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolando Lopez


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rolando Lopez Obituary

Rolando R Lopez, 61, of San Antonio, TX went to be with the Lord on November 13, 2019. Roland was born June 17, 1958.

He attended South San High School and continued his education at Commonwealth Institute of Funeral Services.

Roland worked over 40 years in the funeral business, helping countless families through difficult periods. He will be remembered as a very compassionate, dedicated and loving man with an off the wall sense of humor. He enjoyed family, the Dallas Cowboys and watching Judge Judy.

Rolando is proceeded in death by his brother, Ruben R. Lopez and his parents, Juan F. Lopez and Ernestina R Lopez. He is survived by his loving companion, Rose Salinas; children Alma Aguilar, husband Santiago, Max A Lopez, Zach A. Lopez, wife Irma, Roland Lopez Jr. and Viola Mauricio; grandchildren Olivia and JJ, siblings and their spouses Maria and Augustine Ortiz, Mario and Hope Lopez, Connie Lopez, Amador and Janet Lopez, Javier and Anita Lopez, Carmen and Humberto Soto and numerous nieces of nephews.

Visitation will be held at San Antonio Mortuary on November 16 from 5pm – 8:30pm with Rosary at 7pm. Cremation to follow.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rolando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SAN ANTONIO MORTUARY - SAN ANTONIO
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -