|
|
After a long illness that seemed to have been overcome, Rollin White King, Jr. was suddenly called into the everlasting presence of the Lord on December 6, 2019.Rollin was born in Washington DC on May 12, 1960 to Marcia Gygli King and Rollin King Sr. He attended grade school at St. Luke's Episcopal. After moving to Dallas, he graduated from Highland Park High School. Later, Rollin returned to San Antonio where he studied economics at Trinity University.Rollin had a lifelong interest in business and politics. He held strong opinions on the virtues of free enterprise which were freely shared. He was a longtime member and supporter of the Mind Science Foundation. Rollin often travelled to Asia and Mexico putting together business ideas. Most recently he worked with an Austin based private equity firm.Mere words are hardly adequate to describe the full adventure that was Rollin's life. Intrepid. Straight Shooter. Lover of animals and nature. Loyal friend. Unconventional. Uniquely intelligent. Drummer. Outdoorsman. Father of two beautiful children. These phrases capture some of the qualities that his many friends might use.The treasure that was Rollin's life and that touched and blessed those who came into contact with him was his boundless enthusiasm. Every activity could push the limits and held potential for adventure. The journey was very often more exciting than the destination. A drive home from the ranch in his youth saw bottle rockets streaming out the window to continue the July 4th celebration. A boat in the harbor beckoned to be taken out for its maiden race or ski run. Jeeps and motorcycles would be tested. The racquet club pro would be challenged to a match on a first meeting. An open field was an invitation to launch model rockets and listen to Stevie Ray at an elevated volume. Rollin was a doer not a watcher. Any gathering was a chance to celebrate, to be yourself and maybe play the drums along with whatever music was in the background. Very simply, he was just fun to be around.Rollin travelled widely. Very often this involved some outdoor activity. There was no distance too far for a south Texas dove, quail or deer hunt. Safari's were taken with his beloved father and brother. He loved to fish the streams of Colorado and Wyoming. The charm of Santa Fe was shared with his dear friend Juliana Seeligson. He enjoyed spending time with his mother in New York City and the Hamptons. The real loves of his life were his two children, Ann E and Rollin. He loved sharing his passion for the outdoors and travel with his children often taking them on his adventures and teaching them everything from the basics of survival to how to have a good party. They enjoyed trips to the beaches of Playa del Carmen as well as trips skiing on the slopes of Santa Fe together. His children remark that when they were at any type of gathering or celebration with their father, no matter where they were, they could hear his infectious laugh bellowing down the halls. His adventurous spirit will live on in the hearts of all those who knew and loved him. He is deeply missed. Rollin is survived by his children Ann E. King and Rollin W. King, III both of San Antonio. He is also survived by his brother Edward P. King and wife Wendy, their children Ellie, Prescott and Charlie of Dallas and aunt Betty King of Washington DC and Miami Beach.CELEBRATION OF LIFE THURSDAYDECEMBER 12, 2019
10:30 A.M. ST. LUKE'S
EPISCOPAL CHURCH
11 ST. LUKE'S LANEIn lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make a contribution to a . You are invited to signThe guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with
Published in Express-News on Dec. 10, 2019