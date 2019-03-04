May 25, 1933 - March 1, 2019

Rollins Schultz Rubsamen, follower of Christ, devoted husband and family man, avid sports and outdoorsman, passed into the presence of our Lord, on Friday morning, March 1, 2019.

Rollins was born May 25, 1933 to Ernest and Simona Rubsamen. He spent his childhood and adolescence between San Antonio and the south Texas coast, hunting, fishing, and doing anything out doors. He graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1951 having been active in student government, plays and sports, especially football and basketball. He was part of the Alamo Heights basketball team who went to state in 1951. In addition to sports, Rollins was a concert level pianist, holding many recitals, playing at parties, and generally sweeping people off their feet with his musical talent.

Rollins graduated from Texas A&M College in 1955 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering and served a short period of time as a second lieutenant in the army reserves, then went on to work for Humble Oil Company in Beaumont. In 1962 Rollins moved his family back to San Antonio to work in the brokerage business with his brother in law, Robert Ayres, at Russ and Company, and later Rotan Mosle. In the 80's he started the first Smith Barney office in San Antonio and retired from there when he turned 65.

Rollins had a passion for giving of himself in time and talent. He served on multiple church vestries and financial committees. He was most proud of the years of service he gave to the Resource Development Council of the Laity Renewal Foundation. He gave time to the Christ Healing Center, organizing the annual golf tournament fundraiser and doing a myriad of other tasks to help the center. One of his most recent involvements was with the Coastal Resource Advisory Committee for Texas Parks and Wildlife working to save the marshlands and other resources of the Texas coast he loved so much.

In addition to being very actively involved with the Texas Cavaliers, Rollins served as president of the San Antonio Country Club and was a member of the Order of the Alamo, the San Antonio German Club, the Conopus Club and the Merry Knights.

Through the years Rollins never lost sight of his family and friends, nurturing his existing relationships while constantly forging new ones, sharing with everyone his love for life as he lived it.

Rollins is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Bitsy (Florence), his daughter Ann and her husband Tim Vellom, his son Rollins Jr and his wife Heather. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon, Colton, Sarah Grace Vellom, and Hannah Bradley, as well as Hannah's husband, Matt.

The family would like to thank Lonnie White for his loving care of Rollins over the last several months.

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, March 7 at 1pm, Christ Episcopal Church, 510 Belknap Place. Honorary pallbearers include John Beauchamp, Bobby Dewar, Bobby Easton, Bill Ingram, Don Jackson, Austin Moore, Carey Stratton, and Mike Yates.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations to the Laity Renewal Foundation (719 Earl Garrett Street, Kerrville, TX 78028 or https://hebfdn.org/give/) or the Christ Healing Center (135 West Olmos Drive, San Antonio, TX 78212 or https://www.one-sa.org/give).

Rollins' "faithful witness sustained his time here on earth and his belief in our God in Heaven is what gives us peace knowing that he is in a much better place, sharp as a tack, wittier than ever, playing Heaven's lush fairways and fishing Heaven's great seas." (thanks to Carter Speer for these words).

The Rev. Patrick Gahan, The Rev. Scott Kitayama and The Rev. Dr. Jack Sheffield will be officiating.

