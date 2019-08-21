|
May 19, 1943 - August 19, 2019
Roman Broll was born in Yorktown, Texas on May 19, 1943. He went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2019 at the age of 76. Roman worked 35 years in Civil Service at Kelly Air Force Base. He was a kind hearted Christian man, enjoyed old Ford trucks, hunting, playing washers and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Agnes Broll. Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years Margaret Ann Broll, sons Martin Broll and wife Milissa, Edward Broll and wife Annette and daughter Diane Dickey and husband Ray, 6 grand- children: Donnie Ervin (Rubee Torres), Edward Broll, Jr., Wesley Broll (Maggie Mays), Traci Broll, Kyle Dickey and Hailey Dickey. Brother Edmund Broll, extended family and friends.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Rosary will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with a mass to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 21, 2019