Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Roman Constance Gomez Jr. Obituary

Roman Gomez, Jr, age 77, passed away Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family. He enjoyed watching the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Cowboys.

Born in Hebbronville,TX, Mr. Gomez was the devoted son of the late Roman and Maria Gomez, Sr. He was also predeceased by siblings, Antonio Gomez, Virginia Vela, Eva Rodriguez and Ramon Gomez.

Upon graduating from Hebbronville High School, he enlisted in the USAF and served during the Vietnam War. Later, he obtained a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from St. Mary's University, San Antonio, TX and became a CPA, worked for Methodist Hospital, Frio Hospital and ultimately became a self-employed CPA. His greatest joy was the family he built with his wife, Tillie; children: Maria Isabel Breig, Carlos B. Garcia, Martha Vasquez, and Roman Gomez III; grandchildren, Erin, Taylor and Gabriel. He found happiness in his faith, caring for his family, serving as a role model to others.

Mr. Gomez is survived by his brothers, Adolfo and Guadalupe Gomez and numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation October 6, from 6-9pm with a rosary at 7pm at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home. Funeral on October 7 at 10am, St. Luke Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 4, 2019
