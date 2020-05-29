Romeo R. "Romy" Gregorio Sr.
Romeo R. Gregorio Sr. 'Romy" peacefully passed on May 26th 2020, at the age of 82.A loving husband to Leticia Gregorio for 59 years and father of 4 children Romeo Jr, Rowena, Romel and Rosanna. He especially loved to be around his 10 grandchildren Abbigail, Zoe, Miranda, Audrey, Tony, Camille, Gabriel, Marcello, Madelynn and Makayla. You could find Romy with his group of loyal friends celebrating life with countless hours of singing, good food, and piano playing. His spirit of hospitality brought music and joy to decades of family gatherings. Romy worked hard all his life, served in his church and was past President of several organizations including the Filipino-American Association of San Antonio. Though dearly missed, he is welcomed by the Glory of Jesus and reunites with his 7 brothers and sisters in heaven.Funeral Info: www.zoellerfuneralhm.com


Published in Express-News on May 29, 2020.
