Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Romie Mark Dufner


1940 - 2019
July 24, 1940 - June 22, 2019
My beloved Husband, Partner and Best Friend Romie Mark Dufner II was born in San Antonio, Texas July 24, 1940 and passed away June 22, 2019. Romie is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia "Patte"Annette Goldbeck Dufner, daughter, Valerie Janette Dufner Lof, grandchildren, Romie Lof, Delton Lof and Darcy Lof, Brother-in-Law Eddie Goldbeck, Jr. and wife Sally Goldbeck ,Sister-in-Law Jacque Christal, and husband Lee Christal, Sister-in-Law Debi Farris and husband Chip Farris, and many nieces, nephews and cousins .He was preceded in death by daughter Natalie Annette Dufner, father, Dr. Romie Dufner, MD and mother Maurine Cude Dufner .Romie graduated Brackenridge High School. Romie attended Texas A&M University and graduated St. Mary's University. His finance career began at Brooks Field Bank. He was a member of Texas Banker's Association, Board of Directors at Brooks Field Bank and NBC Bank,and Vice-President at Lackland Bank. In 1977 Romie purchased Hamilton Motors and Fidelity Finance. He formed First Fidelity in 1990 where he served as President. Romie will be sorely missed by his loving family and many friends. He was known for his witty humor and debating anything controversial and especially for his deep love of Patte, Valerie,Romie Mark, Delton and Darcy. Romie and Patte were avid tennis players and enjoyed many tennis leagues. They made lifetime friends during years of playing. Romie's hobbies also included traveling and photography. Some of their best memories were tours led by by the San Antonio Zoo, They traveled many places in the world. Some of their favorites were Grand Slam events, including, a private tour to the French Open led by Bobby Riggs on one of the last flights by the Concord, as well as a Wimbledon Final with guest passes to players lounge and players boxes. They had years of fun playing yearly Mary Mont Tournaments with neighbors and friends. The family expresses their gratitude to Dr. Gerald M. Koppes, Romie's Cardiologist since 1985, and his staff for their devotion to his care as well as Northeast Baptist Hospital.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 to 2:00p.m. with a Funeral Service to begin at 2:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Parks South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com

Pallbearers:
Tommy Cude, Chris Tyler, Romie Lof, Delton Lof, Darcy Lof,and Richard Betts.
Honorary Pallbearers: Eddie Goldbeck and Randy Courtney.
In lieu of flowers Romie would appreciate donations to the .
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019
