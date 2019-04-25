|
September 26, 1939 - April 10, 2019
Ron Demmer was born in San Antonio to Lola Peters Demmer and Adolph Henry Demmer on September 26, 1939.
He attended Brackenridge High School graduating in 1956. He went to the University of Texas in Austin. He loved football and tried out for the Longhorns football team. A back injury ended his football playing, but he still loved football. He watched the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders every Saturday, and followed the Trinity Tigers.
Ron served 3 years in the Air Force and 6 years in the Texas Air National Guard. After his three years of active duty he went to work for the Southern Pacific Railroad. Two years later he went to Trinity University and graduated from Trinity in 1962 with a BS Degree in Business Administration and Accounting. He met Norma Jean Fatheree at Trinity, and they were married August 8, 1964.
After working for accounting firms in San Antonio Ron started his own bookkeeping and income tax consulting firm. He worked until he suffered a stroke on March 13. He always said he did not want to retire.
Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Forest Demmer and his parents. Ron is survived by his wife, Norma Jean, daughter Denise Baughman, and son-in-law Mark Baughman. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Elizabeth Courtney and husband Staff Sgt. Justin Courtney, his grandson Pvt.1st Class Chase Anderson Baughman, and great-grand daughters Lizabelle Ann Courtney and Holly May Courtney.
A Memorial Service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 27 at 12:00. A reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:
Covenant Presbyterian Church 211 Roleto San Antonio, Texas 78213 or A
Published in Express-News on Apr. 25, 2019