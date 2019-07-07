Home

March 18, 1932 - July 1, 2019
LTC Ronald A. Chapman (U.S. Army, Ret.), age 87, passed away July 1, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on March 18, 1932 in Lansing, MI to Richard & Aethale Chapman. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jo Ann Chapman; children, Joy Steffen, Al Chapman and Debi (Danny) Trusler; numerous other family. The Memorial Service will be 12 noon, Wednesday, July 10th at Sunset Funeral Chapel. The Graveside Service will be 11 am, Wednesday, July 17th at Ft. Sam Houston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019
