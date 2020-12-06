1/1
Lieutenant Colonel RONALD ALLEN PORFILIO (retired)
Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Ronald Allen Porfilio, 76, a proud 27-year Air Force Veteran and family cornerstone, left us on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Ronald was known to all as a staunch patriot who dedicated his life to serving our country. He delighted in spending time with his family, especially his 4 grandchildren – Carson, Connor, Milania and Kira. Ronald had a great love for traveling across our country and abroad. Ronald had a great need for knowledge; he was a voracious reader who always had a book in his hand. His friendly, competitive nature would emerge during his weekly card games at the local senior center.

Ronald is survived by his wife Bonnie, his children Lara, Stacy and Ashley, and his grandchildren Carson, Connor, Milania and Kira. He is survived by his brothers David and Tony.

Ronald was preceded in death by his father Buck, mother Mildred, brother Richard and sisters Eileen, Janet and Cheryl. During these unprecedented times, the family has decided to keep the memorial service limited to family members only. Thank you for your love for Ronald and understanding. Ronald would be comforted in knowing that in lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity be made.




Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
2104957770
