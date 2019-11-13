|
Went to heaven November 7, 2019 due to surgical complications. The family is at peace knowing Papa was ready to meet Jesus. He worked and retired after 35 years of service at CPS Energy. He was the best husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. We miss him so much. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Shirley Christian, daughter Terri Christian, son Waylon Christian, and daughter and son-in-law Amber and Joshua Parker. He took pride in everything he did and worked very hard all of his life. He was dedicated to his Lord and family.Funeral ArrangementsVisitation: Mission Park Funeral Chapels NorthThursday, November 14, 20195pm to 8pmFuneral service: Mission Park Funeral Chapels NorthFriday, November 15, 201912pmFollowed by burial at Smith Cemetery in Bergheim, TX
Published in Express-News on Nov. 13, 2019