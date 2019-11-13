Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Ronald Alvin Christian Obituary

Went to heaven November 7, 2019 due to surgical complications. The family is at peace knowing Papa was ready to meet Jesus. He worked and retired after 35 years of service at CPS Energy. He was the best husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. We miss him so much. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Shirley Christian, daughter Terri Christian, son Waylon Christian, and daughter and son-in-law Amber and Joshua Parker. He took pride in everything he did and worked very hard all of his life. He was dedicated to his Lord and family.

Funeral Arrangements

Visitation: Mission Park Funeral Chapels North

Thursday,

November 14, 2019

5pm to 8pm

Funeral service: Mission Park Funeral Chapels North

Friday,

November 15, 2019

12pm

Followed by burial at Smith Cemetery in Bergheim, TX
Published in Express-News on Nov. 13, 2019
