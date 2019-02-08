|
|
September 28, 1948 - February 4, 2019
Ronald Alvin Knippa of San Antonio was called to glory on February 4, 2019 at the age of 70 in San Antonio. Ron was born in San Antonio on September 28, 1948 to Arnold William "Bill" Knippa and Adell (Kieschnick) Knippa. He was united in holy marriage to Cynthia Ann Kramer on October 26, 1974 who preceded him in death in 1995. Ron was also preceded in death by his son, Benjamin.
He is survived by his son Rev. Joshua Knippa of Jefferson City MO, and son and daughter-in-law David and Crystal Knippa and grandson Bruce Wayne Knippa. He is further survived by his brothers Rev. Bill Knippa and wife Melissa of Austin, Tim Knippa of Gilbert AZ, and sisters Martha Huseman and husband Larry of Houston, and Elizabeth Radcliffe and husband Greg of Germantown TN, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and other extended family.
Ron was valedictorian of Robert E. Lee High School class of 1966. He attended a Rice University and graduated from the University of Texas in 1970 with a degree in Mathematics. Ron served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Ron followed his father in working for Snap-On Tools. His white tool truck could often be seen driving around north and downtown San Antonio. He retired from Snap-On in 2015.
Ron was active with the Texas Wendish Heritage Society and Museum and spent many years as chairman of the Wendish booth at the Texas Folklife Festival in San Antonio.
Ron was a lifelong member of Concordia Lutheran Church in San Antonio. Ron was devoted to his family and cared for his disabled son Bennie at home.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Texas Wendish Heritage Museum.
The Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at Concordia Lutheran Church, 16801 Huebner, San Antonio, TX 78258 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a private burial later at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa
.com.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 8, 2019