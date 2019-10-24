|
Ronald Blaine Brown 91 passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 in San Antonio. Ron was born on September 27, 1928 to Lloyd and Marguerite Brown in Hall County, Nebraska. Ron served as Service Manager for Grande Truck Center for more than 35 years. During his tenure, he served as Company Pilot and served on a Ford National Advisory Board. His Christian faith was evident in all aspects of his life. He served in many capacities at his Church. He is a member of Colonial Hills United Methodist Church. Ron and his wife, Imogene enjoyed being foster parents of 154 babies. His meticulous wood working talent has been enjoyed by his family, Church family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother and infant daughters, Heidi and Rebecca. He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Imogene Goetsch Brown; his children, Steve (Susie) Brown, Debi (Mark) Bledsoe, Jeff (Lori) Brown and Sarah (Steve Marsho) Ridolpho; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Darrell Brown; and sister, Barbara Ericksen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES
Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive.
The Memorial Service will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Colonial Hills United Methodist Church 5247 Vance Jackson Road.
Private Interment will be at Mission Burial Park North.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in his memory be made to a Church of your choice.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 24, 2019