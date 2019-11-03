|
Ronald E. Lanigan, 75, went to be with his Lord on October 23, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 15, 1944 to James and Marie Lanigan. He played tournament pool at Kozy Korner Bar in San Antonio, TX. He was an avid sports fan, supporting Notre Dame Football, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs. He loved his crossword puzzles, playing scrabble, spending time with his family, sharing meals, and family time at the coast.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 46 years: Irene Lanigan; his daughter: Diane Maria Lanigan, his brother: Jimmy Lanigan.
He is survived by his children: Ron Patrick Lanigan and wife Veronica, Eriq Patrick Lanigan; grandchild: Cameron Nevaeh Lanigan; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
The family will receive friends at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, November 7, 2019 the Funeral procession will depart at 8:45 a.m. for a 9:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at San Fernando Cathedral, with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National
Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019