Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
8:45 AM
Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
San Fernando Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Lanigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Lanigan


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald E. Lanigan Obituary

Ronald E. Lanigan, 75, went to be with his Lord on October 23, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 15, 1944 to James and Marie Lanigan. He played tournament pool at Kozy Korner Bar in San Antonio, TX. He was an avid sports fan, supporting Notre Dame Football, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs. He loved his crossword puzzles, playing scrabble, spending time with his family, sharing meals, and family time at the coast.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 46 years: Irene Lanigan; his daughter: Diane Maria Lanigan, his brother: Jimmy Lanigan.

He is survived by his children: Ron Patrick Lanigan and wife Veronica, Eriq Patrick Lanigan; grandchild: Cameron Nevaeh Lanigan; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

The family will receive friends at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, November 7, 2019 the Funeral procession will depart at 8:45 a.m. for a 9:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at San Fernando Cathedral, with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National

Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -