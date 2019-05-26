|
July 3, 1961 - April 3, 2019
Ronald Eugene Moore, 57, born on July 3, 1961, in Sedalia, MO. to William and Rose Moore, passed away on April 3, 2019, in San Antonio. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kimberly Moore.
A 31-year Air Force veteran, Ron is survived by his loving wife, Marla Dial Moore; daughters Rachael, Jessica and Elizabeth Moore and Samantha Garza; grand- daughters Parker and Ella Young; his best friend and brother, Randy Moore and wife Betsy; as well as numerous extended family and countless friends.
Ron personified love, patriotism, friendship and service. His deep baritone voice, infectious laughter, dauntless optimism and devotion to the San Antonio Spurs touched all who knew him.
He will be remembered with admiration and great affection by countless people who were honored to participate in his life's journey.
A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 beginning at 11:30 A.M. at Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Private interment with military honors will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are welcomed by the ARC of San Antonio and the Ron Moore Memorial Scholarship Fund, Alamo AFCEA Education Foundation.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019