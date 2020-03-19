Home

RONALD SCHMIDT
RONALD GILBERT SCHMIDT

RONALD GILBERT SCHMIDT Obituary

Our dear Ronald Gilbert Schmidt died peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, having succumbed to dementia.

Ron lived at home his entire life, first with his parents and then with his brother and sister-in-law. Ron's parents Charles C. and Mary Dorothy Debner Schmidt predeceased him as did his brother, Bobby.

Ron is survived by his brother, Charles A. Schmidt and his wife, Kathy, sisters Carol Sue Schmidt and Anne Marie Mitchell and her husband Wayne, niece Layla Ramirez and husband Wayne Anthony, nephew Derek Maldonado, and great niece Ella and great nephew Anthony.

For many years Ron bowled with the St. David's Episcopal Church Special Adults program. Ron volunteered at Bexar County Medical Society until his retirement in 2017. Ron lived a full and happy life. He will be missed.

The family is most grateful to the wonderful caregivers and St. Gabriel's Hospice for the kind and loving assistance they provided in Ron's final years.

Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private.

Condolences may be sent to the Schmidt family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Mar. 19, 2020
