August 4, 1946 - May 25, 2019
Ronald James Brown Sr., age 72, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Ronnie was a man of Faith and Family. He was married to his loving wife Margaret for 54 years while raising a beautiful family together. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. Ronnie was a phenomenal softball player, an avid fisherman, and outdoorsman. Ronnie worked for the Catto, Kelleher and Hayne Families (RJR Management) for over 50 years where he enjoyed every moment. Ronnie will be greatly missed by all.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his mother Maria Rodarte, grandmother Ramona Sexton and his sister Irene Acosta. He is survived by his wife Margaret, sons Ron Jr. (Dolores), John and Steven, daughters Barbara (Ernest) and Susan (Ruben), grand children, Celeste (Robert), Pamela (Andrew), Ernest Jr. (Raquel), Mercedes, Brittney, Vivienne, Madison, Sofia, and Isabelia, great grandchildren, Ariana, Nathan, Emma, Dominic, Ian and Charly. Brothers, Miguel (Leticia), Frank and sister Rosalinda.
Special thanks to Embrace Hospice for their continued care and compassion.
Family will receive friends June 2, 2019 from 5:00-9:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be conducted on June 3, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2019