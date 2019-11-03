|
Ronald Lamar Rose, greatly loved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, went Home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his beloved wife, June, on October 18, 2019.
He was born on July 31, 1929, in Giddings, Texas, to Billie and E.L. "Shorty" Rose. Ron spent his early years in Dale, Texas, and moved to Lockhart, Texas, as he entered High School. It was there that he met Allie June Shinn and fell in love.
They married on July 10, 1949 and spent 67 years enjoying life and love until the Lord took her Home in November 2016.
Theirs was a true love story full of laughter, fun, and devotion to one other. Ron and June were blessed with 2 children, 2 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Ron joined the US Air Force when he was 17 and had a 20-year career before retiring at the rank of Major. He then enjoyed a 21-year career in the Civil Service for the Air Force at Randolph AFB.
Ron and June loved to travel. They owned several RVs over the years and traveled the country extensively during their retirement.
Ron is survived by his sister Myrna Lynn Rose; brother-in-law, Eric Anderson; daughter, Gay Ellis; son, Gary Rose; granddaughter and husband, Missie and Aaron Ables; grandson and wife, Matt and Alex Ellis, great-grandchildren, Katie, Larron, Braeden, Addie, Colton, Sara, Dawson, Justin, and Logan; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; sister Melba Jo Anderson; and son-in-law Dick Ellis.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held on November 7th, at 11:00 a.m., at Chapel Hill UMC in San Antonio with burial to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Jeffrey Cemetery in McMahan, Texas, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a contribution to the .