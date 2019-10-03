San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
AGUDAS ACHIM MEMORIAL GARDENS
RONALD M. PEDEN


1957 - 2019
RONALD M. PEDEN Obituary

Ronald M. Peden, age 62, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on September 20, 1957 in El Paso, Texas to Ronald L. and Mary (Clayton) Peden.

Ron was a kindhearted, passionate and gentle soul who was full of life.

He retired from ABM where he worked for over 27 years. For the last 15yrs he lived in San Antonio and considered it home. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed golfing, reading and college football. He was a member of Congregation Agudas Achim and belonged to the Moonlight Supper Club. Ron and his wife were active in BOMA, IFMA and the happy hour pals.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald L. Peden and his father-in-law, Solomon Rosenberg.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Rachel Rosenberg Peden; mother, Mary Peden; daughter, Jennifer Buck and husband Justin; daughter, Jessica Halfant and husband Martin; son, Zachary R. Peden; brothers, Bryan Peden, Christopher Peden and wife Anna, Gary Peden; grandchildren, McKenzie and Sam Buck; mother-in-law, Leonor Rosenberg.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

THURSDAY,

OCTOBER 3, 2019

2:00 P.M.

AGUDAS ACHIM MEMORIAL GARDENS

Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham and Rabbi Ben Richards will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to JNF (Jewish National Fund) JNF.org or the , heart.org.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Oct. 3, 2019
