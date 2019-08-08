|
August 7, 2019
Rev. Ronald N. Carignan, OMI, was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on October 17, 1932, died in San Antonio on August 7, 2019 at the age of 86 years.
Fr. Carignan professed vows as a member of the Congregation of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate on August 2, 1954 and was ordained to the priesthood on June 24, 1959 in Lowell, Massachusetts.
After completing his Novitiate in Colebrook, New Hampshire, Fr. Carignan received his first obedience to teach at Mission Hills, California at Alemany High School. He remained in California and was Principal at Fermin Lasuen High School in San Pedro. After a sabbatical in Rome, he continued in the field of education with the Oakland Diocese as Director of Adult Education. He also served as Provincial and was elected President of the Conference of Major Superiors of Men (CMSM) for four years. He later served in Rome as the General Councilor for the USA until his assignment as Delegation Superior at Lusaka, Zambia at the Oblate Centre House. He retired to Oblate Madonna Residence in San Antonio in 2005 and continued doing ministry at Oblate School of Theology until 2016.
In 2019, Fr. Carignan celebrated his 60th Anniversary of Ordination. He is survived by two sisters, Rita Legere from Sanford, Maine and Jeannine Tranchemontagne from Alfred, Maine along with numerous nieces and nephews. He will be remembered with respect and esteem by his Oblate brothers and all the people who were recipients of his pastoral care.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Funeral services will be held at Oblate Madonna Residence Chapel at 5722 Blanco Road, San Antonio, Texas.
A Vigil/Rosary will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 with viewing at 5:00 PM and rosary at 7:00 PM.
The Mass of Resurrection will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM. He will be cremated and buried at the Oblate cemetery at East Chelmsford, MA.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oblate Madonna Residence, 5722 Blanco Road, San Antonio, Texas 78216. Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Aug. 8, 2019