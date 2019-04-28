|
January 10, 1949 - April 22, 2019
On Monday, April 22, 2019, Ronald Paul Breeden, loving father, grandfather, son, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 70 in San Antonio, Texas. Ron was born at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C., on January 10, 1949. He graduated from Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and The University of West Florida. He spent his career in sales working in San Antonio, where he raised his family. Ron loved the Lord, his family, music, and the San Antonio Spurs. He was preceded in death by his father Walker Breeden, his mother Mildred Bienick and stepfather Stanley Bienick. He is survived by his children Jacob (Annaleigh) Breeden, Nathan (Elycia) Breeden, Hannah (Chris) Rodes, Jonathan (Laura) Breeden, Noah Breeden, Abigail (Josh) Norris, and 12 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the - San Antonio or to San Antonio Sound Garden. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Alamo Funeral Chapels at 624 N. Alamo Street, San Antonio, Texas, 78215. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Alamo Funeral Chapels.
Links for donations
- https://www.heart.org/en/
affiliates/texas/san-antonio
San Antonio Sound Garden - https://www.sasoundgarden
.org/
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019