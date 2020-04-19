Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Thomas (Ronny) Lamb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Thomas (Ronny) Lamb Obituary

Ronald Thomas Lamb (Ronny), of San Antonio, TX, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at home surrounded by family. A funeral to celebrate his life will be announced at a later time.

Ronny was born August 29, 1934 to Marion Thomas Lamb & Mildred Benfer Lamb. Ronny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother & uncle.

Ronny was married to his true love, Mary Ann "Bootsie" Lamb, for 60-years. They were engaged 16-days after their first date & married three months later. After Bootie passed, Ronny followed her into Heaven just 48 days later. Ronny enjoyed his date-nights with Bootsie twice-a-week at the Petroleum Club with many dear friends. He also enjoyed travelling the world with Bootsie and relaxing on their porch together.

Ronny served in the Army at a young age, where he was proudly stationed at the Pentagon. He later started his own business in the insurance industry, Midtex Insurance Agency.

Ronny always had a smile on his face and loved all of his family with his whole heart. He always made sure that everyone was taken care of, protected and happy. He enjoyed playing golf, vacations with his family to the Frio River and the Beach. Spending time with his loved ones was all that mattered to him.

He leaves behind three children, Rhonda (John) Moore, Patti (Tommy) Van Pelt and Bryan (Melisa) Lamb. Grandchildren Ashley (James) Ringstaff, Christopher Van Pelt, Elizabeth Lamb, Madeline Lamb, Thomas Lamb, Aubrey Moore and Emily Scheible. Great-Grandchildren: Jason and Luke Ringstaff. Brother, Jim "Jimmy" Lamb (and children). Five sisters-in-law, Joyce Stanush, Kathy (Bubba) Duecker, Erin (Bobby) Corcoran, Colleen (Larry) Walker, Charlene (Sean) Tonning; two-brothers-in-law, Brain (Beth) Corrigan & Mickey (Sylvia) Corrigan. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Ronny is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ann "Bootsie" Lamb; Father, Marion Thomas Lamb; Mother, Mildred Benfer Lamb; Brother-in-Law, Danny Corrigan; Sister-in-law, Patsy Chakales.

Ronny lived life with an infectious enthusiasm, always making jokes and generous in a time of need. He cared about people in the purest way. He loved them for who they were and because he wished the best for them. He will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us with Bootsie.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a donation to a .

"Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories"

-Unknown

Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -