|
Ronald Thomas Lamb (Ronny), of San Antonio, TX, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at home surrounded by family. A funeral to celebrate his life will be announced at a later time.
Ronny was born August 29, 1934 to Marion Thomas Lamb & Mildred Benfer Lamb. Ronny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother & uncle.
Ronny was married to his true love, Mary Ann "Bootsie" Lamb, for 60-years. They were engaged 16-days after their first date & married three months later. After Bootie passed, Ronny followed her into Heaven just 48 days later. Ronny enjoyed his date-nights with Bootsie twice-a-week at the Petroleum Club with many dear friends. He also enjoyed travelling the world with Bootsie and relaxing on their porch together.
Ronny served in the Army at a young age, where he was proudly stationed at the Pentagon. He later started his own business in the insurance industry, Midtex Insurance Agency.
Ronny always had a smile on his face and loved all of his family with his whole heart. He always made sure that everyone was taken care of, protected and happy. He enjoyed playing golf, vacations with his family to the Frio River and the Beach. Spending time with his loved ones was all that mattered to him.
He leaves behind three children, Rhonda (John) Moore, Patti (Tommy) Van Pelt and Bryan (Melisa) Lamb. Grandchildren Ashley (James) Ringstaff, Christopher Van Pelt, Elizabeth Lamb, Madeline Lamb, Thomas Lamb, Aubrey Moore and Emily Scheible. Great-Grandchildren: Jason and Luke Ringstaff. Brother, Jim "Jimmy" Lamb (and children). Five sisters-in-law, Joyce Stanush, Kathy (Bubba) Duecker, Erin (Bobby) Corcoran, Colleen (Larry) Walker, Charlene (Sean) Tonning; two-brothers-in-law, Brain (Beth) Corrigan & Mickey (Sylvia) Corrigan. Along with many nieces and nephews.
Ronny is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ann "Bootsie" Lamb; Father, Marion Thomas Lamb; Mother, Mildred Benfer Lamb; Brother-in-Law, Danny Corrigan; Sister-in-law, Patsy Chakales.
Ronny lived life with an infectious enthusiasm, always making jokes and generous in a time of need. He cared about people in the purest way. He loved them for who they were and because he wished the best for them. He will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us with Bootsie.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a donation to a .
"Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories"
-Unknown