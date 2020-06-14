It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald V. Cisneros announces his passing on Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020 at the age of 78.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas on Nov. 11, 1941 to his parents, Isidro and Elvira Cisneros. A graduate of Fox Tech H.S., Ronald enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country as a sailor in the Vietnam War. After returning from his duties in the Navy, he worked the next 30 years as the Boiler Plant Foreman for the Texas Center for Infectious Disease. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Humbert.

Ronald leaves his memory to his beloved wife and best friend of 27 years, Felipa; his step-daughters, Joy (Bill), Ginger (John) and Gina; his step-grandchildren, Malia, Collin, Cade, Caleb and Sydney; his brother, Richard; his brother-in-law, Julian (Norma); his dog, Patches; and his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who all loved him. Ronald will be remembered for his kind, patient, and cheery disposition, and for the things he loved most which include: his wife, his '65 Mustang, being a sailor, his neighborhood, his pets, western and war movies, mountains, the Spurs, and Fiesta.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 16 from 4 PM – 9 PM at Trevino Funeral Home - 226 Cupples 78237.

On Wednesday, June 17, a Chapel Service will be held at 10 AM.

The Burial will be an intimate family gathering at Ft. Sam Houston Nat'l. Cemetery.