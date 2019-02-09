|
Ronald Victor Poggemoeller, 79, of Oyster Creek, TX, passed away on 2/4/2019 in Houston, TX.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm on Monday the 11th at Chapel Hill Memorial Park Funeral Home and Crematory in San Antonio, TX. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park Funeral Home and Crematory.
Ron Poggemoeller was born in St. Louis, MO to Victor & Velma Poggemoeller on August 30th, 1939. He went to Junior and High School at Northside High School (currently John Marshall) in San Antonio, TX, and graduated in 1956. He graduated from Tri-State University in Angola, IN. He married Maria Fatima Dos Anjos on October 3, 1975 in San Antonio, TX. He worked in the field of engineering for his entire career. He was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus and was a Sir Knight 4th Degree of Assembly 1120, Trustee for Assembly 1120, Treasurer for Council 3365, and Member as well as Usher for St. Mary's Church. He was very involved in his church and volunteered in his community.
Ron was a kind soul, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. His dedication to his family unity and conviction to his friends was unyielding. He touched everyone he came in contact with and left lifelong impressions. He was someone who would never turn his back on someone in need. He was a true champion to all that had the privilege to have known him. To think of him makes you smile for his humor was never ending even in the darkest times.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife Maria Poggemoeller and their six children, twelve grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and sister Norma Lou Poggemoeller Morris.
To make a donation in Ron's honor to Knights of Columbus Council 3365 please send to 310 Seashell Dr., Surfside Beach, TX 77541.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2019