RONNIE TORRES


1948 - 2020
RONNIE TORRES Obituary

Ronnie Ray Torres, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his mother May Lou Bohman and brother Tommy Torres. He is survived by his father Raymond Torres and wife Maria; his wife Patricia, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage; son Troy Ray Torres and wife Cathy; daughter Traci Renee Donaho and husband Archie; grandsons Archie and Walker Ray; brother Ray Torres and wife Debbie; sister Diana Saucedo and husband Robert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronnie proudly served in the United States Marine Corp and was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star and 2 Purple Hearts. After serving his country, Ronnie continued his public service as a San Antonio Police Officer for 25 years and then as a civilian for another 11 years.

After his retirement in 2008, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at his lake house on LBJ. Ronnie made friends wherever he went and kept those friends for a lifetime. He enjoyed the spot light, music and was known for doing things "His Way" just like Sinatra.

A Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 100 Club of San Antonio.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020
