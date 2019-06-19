|
August 18, 1933 - June 16, 2019
Ronny Lee Ezell, 85, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away June 16, 2019. Born August 18, 1933 on the Zoober Farm in San Benito, Texas. He was a resident of San Antonio since 1939 and attended Highland Park Elementary and Page Junior High. He graduated from Brackinridge High School in 1951 where he lettered in football in 1950. He played baseball for American Legion Post #10 going to the state finals in 1950. He was proud to be drafted into the U.S. army during the Korean war and served in the Far East. He was a life member of S.A.L.E., associate member of PRCA, member of American Legion Post #667 and VFW Post #8315, past president of the Brackenridge Alumni Association for Scholarships, member of the South Side Boys Club, long time member of Alamo Bass Club and the Old Timers Sports Association, member of the Lutheran faith, member of Anchor Masonic Lodge #424, Scottish Rite, York Rite and Alzafar Shrine. Mr. Ezell was employed by City Public Service Board for 37 years and retired in 1988. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Arlene (Watson) Ezell, Sr., and brothers Morris E. Ezell, Jr. and wife Mary and Conrad Ezell and wife Juanita. He is survived by his daughter and son, Jan Ezell and Cory Ezell, son-in-law Graham Spears, daughter-in-law Jana Ezell and grandchildren Chloe and Callie Ezell.
Visitation on Sunday, June 23, 2019, 4:00-6:00 p.m., Alamo Funeral Home, 624 N. Alamo St., San Antonio, Texas 78215.
Burial on Monday, June 24, 2019, 9:30 a.m., Shelter 3, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78209.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published in Express-News on June 19, 2019