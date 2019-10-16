|
Rosa Alma Scott, born August 14, 1921 to Otto and Martha Schneider, the youngest of six children, passed away at the age of 98 on October 11, 2019. Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, Richard P. Scott, and daughter Mary Schulz.She is remembered for her wise counsel, compassionately sharing in her adult children's joys and sorrows and instilling in them her positive spirit. Rosa is survived by her children and their spouses, Dorothy Bud) Bond, John Earlyn) Scott, Katherine St. John, Evelyn (Mike) Gurganus, Sarah (Larry) Reutter, and Dennis Schulz, spouse of daughter Mary. She will be missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and sister-in-law. The family is indebted to the Brookdale New Braunfels staff, hospice caregivers and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church ministers who supported Rosa in recent years.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 10 AM with a Chapel service at 11 AM on Friday, Oct., 18, 2019, at Palm Heights Mortuary. Interment will follow at San Fernando III Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution in Rosa's name to or to Heifer International at heifer.org.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 16, 2019