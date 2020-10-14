1/1
ROSA C. MEJIA
1927 - 2020
Rosa C. Mejia, born June 29, 1927 in Manati, Puerto Rico went to be with our Lord on October 8, 2020 at the age of 93.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Santiago and Angela Cancel; her beloved husband: Julio R. Mejia, and 8 siblings.

She is survived by her children: Julio Mejia (Jenny Owens) and Sergio Mejia; brothers, Efrain Cancel and Luis Cancel; granddaughters: Margarita Mejia and Anna Alexandra Mejia, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended relatives and friends.

Rosa C. Mejia lived a long, beautiful, and enjoyable life. She was a business owner of El Rancho Grocery and later worked for SeaWorld for 15 years up until she was 85. She enjoyed working and meeting people, as well as traveling, shopping, and eating at Georgia's café. Her passion most of all was singing. She will be dearly missed by all.

A visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 2525 Palo Alto Rd., 78211, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Friday, October 16, 2020 a Mass will be held at St. Bonaventure at 10:00 a.m with interment to follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
OCT
15
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
2109245801
