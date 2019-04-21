|
|
August 31, 1928 - April 11, 2019
Rosa E. Moralez passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a brief illness.
She was born in Colima, Mexico to Manuel Luna and Maria de Jesus Luna. In the 1950's, she proudly became an American citizen and lived in Rochester, NY and in Saginaw, Michigan. She moved to San Antonio where she raised her 4 young children. As a single parent, she worked at Handy Andy Supermarket and worked weekend jobs to support her children.
Rosa was civic-minded, and she was a Union Representative and Organizer, and proudly marched alongside Cesar Chavez in San Antonio.
After raising her children, she retired from Handy Andy Supermarket. She and her husband enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Corpus Christi and to Port Aransas. They especially enjoyed meeting their breakfast club friends every morning at a local restaurant.
For over 45 years, Rosa was an active member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church. She was a pillar of strength and a shining example to her family. She instilled in her family a strong work ethic, moral character, perseverance, and a love for family.
Rosa was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Juan F. Moralez, who passed away on April 4, 2019. She is survived by her 4 children, Richard Miles (Juanita), Lorraine Miles Diaz (Tom), Cheryl Miles Galindo (Henry), and Lupita Miles Arteritano (Joseph); 10 grandchildren, Tommy Diaz, Matthew Diaz, Kimberly Morales, Bryan Narvaez, Michelle Alvarez, Sarah Rose Strey, Juanito Hernandez, William Miles, Alejandra Miles, and Richard Miles; and 17 great -grandchildren.
She will forever be loved and missed by her family and all who knew her.
The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 - on Wednesday, April 24 from 6 PM to 9 PM, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 PM. A Funeral Procession will depart on Thursday, April 25 at 9:30 AM and arrive at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church - 747 SW 39th St. 78237 - for Mass at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery - 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. 78209 - at 11:30 AM in Shelter #3, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Mr. Juan F. Moralez.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019