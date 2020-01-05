Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Berchmans Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa G. Garcia


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa G. Garcia Obituary

Rosa G. Garcia born on March 28, 1927 went to be with our Lord on December 28, 2019 at the age of 92.

She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Santiago and Angelita Gonzales; husband, Frank P. Garcia Sr.; daughter, Beatrice Valdillez; and siblings, Isabel Alvarez and Santiago Gonzales Jr. She is survived by her loving children: Alice M. Chavez (Greg), Frank Garcia Jr. (Adela), Richard Garcia (Debra), Mary L. Aguilar (Joe), Francis Garcia (Carlos), Diana Prather (Harold), and Sylvia Garcia. Rosa is also survived by her brother, Adam Gonzales; 19 adoring grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all of her close family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Morningside Manor and Vitas Hospice for their recent care of Rosa.

The visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78237 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the rosary at 7:00 p.m. that evening. On Tuesday, January 7, 2020 the mass of the resurrection will take place at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -