|
|
Rosa G. Garcia born on March 28, 1927 went to be with our Lord on December 28, 2019 at the age of 92.
She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Santiago and Angelita Gonzales; husband, Frank P. Garcia Sr.; daughter, Beatrice Valdillez; and siblings, Isabel Alvarez and Santiago Gonzales Jr. She is survived by her loving children: Alice M. Chavez (Greg), Frank Garcia Jr. (Adela), Richard Garcia (Debra), Mary L. Aguilar (Joe), Francis Garcia (Carlos), Diana Prather (Harold), and Sylvia Garcia. Rosa is also survived by her brother, Adam Gonzales; 19 adoring grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all of her close family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Morningside Manor and Vitas Hospice for their recent care of Rosa.
The visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78237 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the rosary at 7:00 p.m. that evening. On Tuesday, January 7, 2020 the mass of the resurrection will take place at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020