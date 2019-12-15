|
Rosa Lidia Vasquez Peña 85 was called to our Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 after a brief illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, our angel.
Rosa Lidia was born on March 28, 1934 to Sabás and Delia Vasquez in Hebbronville, Texas, where she studied at Colégio Altamirano and Hebbronville High School. She lived there until she attended college at Our Lady of the Lake University having received a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She married her high school sweetheart, Rafael in 1956 and together they raised a family in San Antonio.
Rosa Lidia was a proud teacher of her spanish heritage and taught spanish at Samuel Clemens High School from 1969 to 1980. She also worked as a Contract Linguist for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for several years. She "retired" to be home with her growing family and travel with the love of her life. She was a special, intelligent and beautiful person with a heart of gold. Everyone who came in contact with her felt welcomed and loved. We are broken without our sweet mother but she suffers no more.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rafael, her brother, Romeo Vasquez. She is survived by her children, Rafael Peña, Jr. and his wife, Liz, Roland Peña and his wife, Jean, Rosie Felán and her husband, George, and Renée Mireles and her husband, Gil; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; her sister, Hilda Laura Haynes; numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICE
Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 350 Sutton Drive. The Interment will follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery II.
