August 30, 1929 - May 7, 2019
Rosa Lima Segura "Rosie" passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the age of 89. Our loving Mother, Grandmother and great-grand mother has been called to be with her Heavenly Father. We were blessed to have such a wonderful and loving mother. Her prayers were always a blessing to us and gave us strength.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Love of Her Life, Ramon Segura, her parents Guadalupe and Lina Martinez. She is survived by her children, Linda Juarez (Rudy), Carlos R Segura (Sonia), Maria Diaz (Manuel) and Martin Segura. Sisters Mary Enriquez and Alice Gutierrez (Paul); 11 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home from 5pm to 9pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7pm. Viewing to begin at 9am on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Funeral staff and family will depart at 10:20 am for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at El Carmen Catholic Church. Interment will follow at El Carmen Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2019
