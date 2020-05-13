ROSA M. OLIVO
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROSA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa M. Olivo born on October 13, 1927 went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020 at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her husband Pedro Olivo and her parents Fustacio and Antonia Mariscal. She is survived by her sister, Guadalupe Flores and brothers: David, Raymond and Daniel Mariscal and numerous nephews and nieces. Please log on to missionparks.com for service information and to sign the online guest book.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
(210) 924-4568
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved