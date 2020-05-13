Rosa M. Olivo born on October 13, 1927 went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020 at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her husband Pedro Olivo and her parents Fustacio and Antonia Mariscal. She is survived by her sister, Guadalupe Flores and brothers: David, Raymond and Daniel Mariscal and numerous nephews and nieces. Please log on to missionparks.com for service information and to sign the online guest book.
Published in Express-News on May 13, 2020.