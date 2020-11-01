Rosa Maria Milk passed away peacefully October 24, 2020. She was born in Piura, Peru to Julio Larnia and Angelica Stratti. She met her husband, Robert D. Milk, while working as an elementary school teacher at Tumbes Normal School. After their marriage in 1971, they went to California where two sons were born. In 1980, her husband became a UTSA professor in San Antonio where they established roots. She earned a Masters Degree and taught for 23 years as a bilingual kindergarten teacher at Burleson Elementary, a national model dual language program in Edgewood ISD. After retiring, she remained active with Hermandad del Señor de los Milagros and became known for her incomparable Peruvian alfajores.

Rosa is beloved for her generous spirit and loving personality. She cherished relationships developed from activities including Tai Chi, Zumba and numerous cultural groups.

Rosita is survived by her husband, Robert; two sons, Robbie and Andy; plus 6 grandchildren, Joaquin, Lorenzo, Lucas, Ana Luiza, Matteo and Marcelo.

She will be buried at Mission Park North cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her memorial fund supporting educational causes dear to her heart in Peru at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rosita-milk-larnia-fund-for-peru-education.