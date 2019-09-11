|
|
08/30/1929 - 09/07/2019
Rosa O. Escobar went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 90 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in the former mining town of Berwyn, Colorado on August 30, 1929 to her parents, the late Jose and Francisca O'Campo.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Santos Arrambide; Julio Castillo, Luis O'Campo; Domingo O'Campo, Ezequiel O'Campo, Jose Macario O'Campo, and Socorro O'Campo. Rosa leaves her beloved husband of 69 years, Manuel G. Escobar; her children, Mary Ann Frausto (Esau), Angie Escobar Tapia (Robert A.), Manuel Escobar, Jr. (Yolanda Rodriguez), Daniel O. Escobar (Richard Slaughter), and Jimmy Escobar (Patricia); her 11 grandchildren; her 16 great-grandchildren; her 4 great-great-grandchildren; and her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who all adored her.
The Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11 at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. - from 5 PM to 9 PM, with a Rosary at 7 PM. A Funeral Procession will depart from the funeral home at 11:30 AM on Thursday, September 12 and arrive at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church - 2004 Chihuahua St. 78207 - for a Mass at 12 PM. Burial at San Fernando Cemetery III - 1735 Cupples Rd. 78226 - will follow at the
conclusion of the service.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 11, 2019