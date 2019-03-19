|
April 21, 1921 - March 15, 2019
Rosa P. Colon, 97 (99), passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Our beautiful mother left to be with her heavenly father.
Born on April 21, 1921 (1919), in Santurce, Puerto Rico to Rafaela Robles and Avelino Figueroa. Rosa moved from NYC to San Antonio 36 years ago.
Rosa loved to read, go bowling, and travel especially to see family. Family was always very important to her. A devoted Catholic who prayed the Rosary every day and was a member of the Miraculous Medal. She was a loving and caring mother, grandma, and great-grandma.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rafaela Robles; father, Avelino Figueroa; sisters: Alicia Jimenez, Iris Lopez, Fibia Sanchez; brother Miguel A. Figueroa; and nephew Julio Lopez Jr.
She is survived by her sons: Iluminado B. Colon (Carmen) of P.R., Miguel A. Colon of NY and TX, Angel R. Jimenez (Margaret) of TX; daughters, Eloise Castilleja (Benny), Maria R. Lopez; grandchildren: Audrey L. Godwin (WA), Patricia A. Castilleja (Cosme) (CO), Miguel A. Colon Jr. (OR), Michelle A. Lopez, Diana Sisnero (Jesse), Marcos A. Colon, Crystal Ortiz; great-grandchildren: Ray A. Godwin Jr (WA), Anjelica R. Godwin, Daneille E. Castilleja, Isabel E. Castilleja, Marisol E. Castilleja, Freddy Ortiz; sister-in-law, Paula Colon; nieces: Claudine Vasquez, Faith M. Sanchez, Nydia Hernandez, Alicia Millican; nephews: Johnny Lopez, Ralafel Figueroa, Johnny Sanchez.
A special thanks to Dr. R. Thorner, Dr. Kim Heller, The Vitas Hospice Nurses-Aide LaDonna Social worker and Chaplains.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Bandera. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church on Wurzbach.
For online tributes and shared memories you may visit WWW.SunsetNW
FuneralHome.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 19, 2019