Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
San Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalinda Rosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalinda De La Rosa


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalinda De La Rosa Obituary
August 21, 1972 - August 16, 2019
Rosalinda De La Rosa was called home by the Lord on August 16, 2019, at the age of 46. Rosie was born in San Antonio, Texas, on August 21, 1972. She received her BBA in Accounting from the University of Texas-San Antonio, and worked in the lending and real estate industry for many years. Reading, board games and movies were favorite pastimes. Rosie is preceded in death by her parents, Raul De La Rosa and Maria Luisa Gonzalez De La Rosa. She is loved and will be missed by her siblings, Raul L. De La Rosa (Cindi), Nelida De La Rosa, Rolando De La Rosa (Pat) and Rodolfo De La Rosa (Toni); her beloved nieces and nephews, Marina, Andres, Rudy and Kassie; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A Procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery III. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now