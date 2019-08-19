|
August 21, 1972 - August 16, 2019
Rosalinda De La Rosa was called home by the Lord on August 16, 2019, at the age of 46. Rosie was born in San Antonio, Texas, on August 21, 1972. She received her BBA in Accounting from the University of Texas-San Antonio, and worked in the lending and real estate industry for many years. Reading, board games and movies were favorite pastimes. Rosie is preceded in death by her parents, Raul De La Rosa and Maria Luisa Gonzalez De La Rosa. She is loved and will be missed by her siblings, Raul L. De La Rosa (Cindi), Nelida De La Rosa, Rolando De La Rosa (Pat) and Rodolfo De La Rosa (Toni); her beloved nieces and nephews, Marina, Andres, Rudy and Kassie; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A Procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery III. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 19, 2019