January 9, 1956 - February 26, 2019
Rosalinda Rodriguez was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 63. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on January 9, 1956. Rosalinda is reunited in heaven with her husband of 46 years, Samuel H. Rodriguez; and her sister, Dora Cortez, Rosalinda is loved and will be greatly missed by her children, Esmeralda Cisneros (Julian Juarez), Samuel Rodriguez Jr. (Tina) and Adelita Rodriguez (Kevin Vallejo); grandchildren, Desiree Gonzalez (Jordon), Destiny Perez (Justin), Deidre Cisneros (Alex Ledesma); great-granddaughter, Lilith Rose Perez as well as extended family and friends.
Rosalinda was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother her love and caring ways will remain in our Hearts for all Eternity.
A private intimate expression of love will be held for the immediate family only.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2019