Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalinda Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalinda Rodriguez


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosalinda Rodriguez Obituary
January 9, 1956 - February 26, 2019
Rosalinda Rodriguez was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 63. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on January 9, 1956. Rosalinda is reunited in heaven with her husband of 46 years, Samuel H. Rodriguez; and her sister, Dora Cortez, Rosalinda is loved and will be greatly missed by her children, Esmeralda Cisneros (Julian Juarez), Samuel Rodriguez Jr. (Tina) and Adelita Rodriguez (Kevin Vallejo); grandchildren, Desiree Gonzalez (Jordon), Destiny Perez (Justin), Deidre Cisneros (Alex Ledesma); great-granddaughter, Lilith Rose Perez as well as extended family and friends.

Rosalinda was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother her love and caring ways will remain in our Hearts for all Eternity.

A private intimate expression of love will be held for the immediate family only.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.