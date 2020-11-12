Rosalinda Strand, 74, passed peacefully from Alzheimer's dementia at her son's home in North Liberty, IA on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Rose was born in San Antonio, TX on November 24, 1945. She was the daughter of Juanita and Col. Gust Mastricola. She married Jens A. Strand of Portland, ND in 1969.

Rose spent her earliest years in Texas before becoming an Army brat and beginning 30 years of continuous relocations around the globe. Much of her childhood was spent in postwar Europe where she and her siblings enjoyed the alpine environs of Salzburg and Zell am See, Austria. This included a period residing in Schloss Fischhorn of Bruck, Austria. She was a firsthand witness to postwar devastation, the reality of the Holocaust, and the effects of the Marshal Plan as it helped rebuild Western Europe. Her father's Army career also took the family to various postings around the US. Rose attended 3 high schools, graduating in Lawton, OK. She matriculated to Kansas University where she completed a degree in education and entered the workforce as a kindergarten teacher. During college breaks she especially enjoyed going "home" to her family in Europe and backpacking from Greece to Austria on her own, a pastime which gave her father both anxiety and pride.

Around this time he introduced her to one of his young lieutenants on the parade ground of Fort Bliss, TX. After a rapid courtship they married, graduating Rose from Army brat to Army wife. From that moment, they were almost never apart for more than a day until Jens' passing. Rose continued teaching in various locations as Jens completed college and medical school. In 1975 Rose became a mother as Jens became a physician. After a stint in Jens' hometown, they reenlisted. An experienced Army operator, she steered the family to postings from Hawaii to Europe and the Pacific Northwest. Rose guided her young family through many rebuilt European locales she had known as bombed-out ruins during her childhood. Her tremendous respect for the scope of history rubbed off and ran deep through her family.

Eventually the family settled in St. Paul, MN where Rose spent 30 years as a dedicated, devoted, and most loving wife and mother. Shepherding her son through adolescence into adulthood and supporting her husband's busy surgical career. It is doubtful either man could have survived without her. She was an enthusiastic parent of both St. Paul Academy and Carleton College. Throughout their 51 years together, she and Jens continued to travel and ski with passion. The power of Rose's nurturing peaked as she became a grandmother. In their final years she and Jens relocated one last time to Iowa for direct access to their grandchildren.

Rose is survived by her son: Jens (Deepta); 3 grandchildren: Leela, Jens and Anjali (all of Iowa City, IA); sisters: Kathleen Mastricola, and Barbara (Eric) Tomanek, brother: Michael (Mary) Mastricola. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jens, and her parents: Col. Gust and Juanita Mastricola.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 14th in Portland, ND with Baker Funeral Home. In lieu of gifts, the family encourages donations directly to the Alzheimer's Association.

