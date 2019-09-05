Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
El Buen Pastor
138 Jasmine Ln
Rosalio Cardenas


1966 - 2019
November 16, 1966 - September 02, 2019
Rosalio Cardenas Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family September 02, 2019. He was born on November 16, 1966, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Rosalio began working as a painter at the age of 14 and built a strong reputation as the owner/operator of Just Rite Painting. He is reunited in heaven with his father, Rosalio Cardenas Sr.; grandson, Derek Cardenas, and nephew, Johnny Madrigal.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Margaret Cardenas; his children, Gilbert (Jessica) Juarez, Monica (Brandon) Coronado, Raymond Juarez, Stephanie (Roger) Esqueda, Pauline Gomez, Rosalinda (Frank) Siller, Amanda (Kevin) Chapa, Mike Cardenas and Frank (Adriana) Cardenas; his mother, Mabel Cardenas; and 20 grandchildren; sisters; Norma Martinez (Robert), Diana Fernandez (Johnny) and Alma Cardenas; plus close friends and family.

Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home, 520 N. Gen. McMullen on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with Prayer Service at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet for the Funeral service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at El Buen Pastor at 138 Jasmine Ln at 10:00 am. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 5, 2019
