Rosalynn Reynolds Williams, age 93, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Boerne, TX. A native of College Station, TX, she was born on September 25, 1926, to E.B. and Maudames (de Steiguer) Reynolds and was raised on the Texas A&M University campus. She attended A&M Consolidated High School and Texas Women's University. Rosalynn went on to earn her Master's degree at SWTU in San Marcos. She married Stephen B. Williams, the love of her life, in September 1944 and had 2 sons. Sadly, she was widowed in 1961.

Rosalynn served 32 years in elementary education in the NEISD San Antonio school district (Teacher of 13 years, Principal of 19 years). She was a Charter Member and Past Honorary Regent of the Jacob's Well Chapter NSDAR in Wimberley. She was a faithful member of NSDAR for over 75 years. She was also a member of the Magna Carta Dames and Mayflower Society. She took immense pride in her country and shared that with her family. She loved to travel and especially cherished travels with her sister, Nancy. She delighted in playing Spoons, Bridge and Mah Jongg, but in her later years was fond of a good game of Wahoo. She loved swimming in the Blanco river and visits from family and friends. Rosalynn was a strong woman, a true matriarch, an elegant and sophisticated lady, and a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen B. Williams; daughter-in-law, Nancy Williams; parents, E.B. and Maudames Reynolds; brother, Elbert (Boy) Reynolds; and sister, Nancy Jane Tiner. Rosalynn is survived by her son, Stephen B. Williams Jr. and wife Susie; son, Matthew T. Williams; grandchildren, Cindy Muse and husband Mark, Stephen B. Williams III and wife Tara, Heather Ragan and husband Dave; Matt Williams, Jeremy Williams, and Jordan Williams and wife Beth; great-grandchildren: David Muse, Cody Williams, Peter Muse, Nathan Muse, Olivia Ragan, Elaina Ragan, Calvin Ragan, and Adian Burkholder; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Rosalynn was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A special thanks to Mike Pelletier and Mary Alvarado who gave her loving care in her last years and truly became part of the family.

Rosalynn was a faithful member of Chapel in the Hills in Wimberley. Due to the current social distancing issues a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

