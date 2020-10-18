Rosanne L. Delgado of San Antonio, TX went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born on January 3, 1943 to her parents, Charles and Hortense (Guerra) Cottrell.

Rosanne graduated locally from Sam Houston High in 1960 and married her husband, Ben, that summer. They shared the happiness of 60 years and three children together. Rosanne had a distinguished and rewarding career as a private secretary at Brooks AFB and later at Lackland AFB while raising her family and keeping up a beautiful home.

She was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother and aunt. She loved recently spending time with her great nieces Callista and Emily Gimbel whom she considered her dear grandchildren.

Her family and friends will miss her sweet, kind and caring nature, her beautiful smile and overwhelming generosity. Rosanne's passion for food and cooking was beloved by all. She especially delighted in meal planning and entertaining at home for friends and family which brought her joy. She adored gardening and had a natural green thumb. It just made her day when passersby would complement her beautiful front yard and garden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Louis Cottrell; brother-in-law, Eloy Almaraz and sister-in-law Pat Cottrell and is survived in legacy by her husband of 60 years, Ben R. Delgado; children Roger, James (Carol Marquart) and Dena; her sister, Esther Almaraz and brother Charles Cottrell.

Pastor Steve Branson will officiate. The services will be livestreamed on Saturday, October 24,, 2020 at 11 a.m. and can be viewed by visiting her obituary on porterloring.com. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at porterloring.com.

