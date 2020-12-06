On December 2nd, 2020 heaven gained an amazing angel, Rosario "Chayo" Cárdenas. Born on April 15, 1954 in San Antonio, TX, Chayo was a caring daughter, loving sister, incredible wife, amazing mom, proud abuela, supportive tía, and wonderful friend. Chayo spent her life caring for those around her, while placing God and family above everything else. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family and granddaughters, memories that will be cherished forever. She was preceded in death by her father, Jose Mata Sánchez; mother-in-law, Mercedes H. Cárdenas; and father-in-law, Tomás T. Cárdenas. Chayo is survived by her husband, Ramón Tomás Cárdenas; sons, Juan Carlos (Jessica) and Marco Antonio (Carla); granddaughters, Isabella Mercedes, Elena Louisa, and Marissa Anahí; Mother, Blanca Estella Sánchez; sisters, Maria Antonietta Sánchez Martínez and Marta Sánchez-Dallam (John); brothers, Joe Michael and Frederick Sánchez; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Her Rosary will be recited on Thursday, December 10th at 11:00 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (San Antonio,TX), directly followed by her Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Chayo to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns or the American Cancer Society.