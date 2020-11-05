1/1
ROSARIO ESCAMILLA
1946 - 2020
Rosario Escamilla, age 74, died in her home after a long battle with breast cancer on October 28, 2020.

She is survived by her children: Yvette Arevalos (spouse Ryan Arevalos; children Alexa, Nick, Avery); Yvonne Finney (spouse John Finney); Chris Escamilla (spouse Cynthia; children Matthew, Michael); Mary Escamilla, and Sara Escamilla. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dionisio Escamilla, Jr.

Rosario was born on June 10, 1946 in Kingsville. She went on to earn a B.S. in Education from Texas A&I and a Master of Education from the University of Cincinnati.

She was a champion of education who spent her career as a teacher and counselor at area schools including; Kennedy H.S., Lowell M.S., MacArthur H.S., Seguin ISD, Edgewood ISD, and New Frontiers P.S. Her impact on students was immense. She was especially proud of her fundraising efforts for New Frontiers.

To Mom, we thank you for your steadfast belief in us, your strong faith that taught us to rely on God in everything, and for the support and prayers given to us at every stage in life. We love you. May you rest in the loving arms of Jesus.

Visitation will be held at St. Helena Church on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., with a rosary to follow at 10:00 a.m., and the funeral at 10:30 a.m. Burial services will follow. All guests should wear masks. All are welcome to attend. Flowers may be sent to Puente and Sons Funeral Chapels at 14315 Judson Rd.



Published in Express-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Helena Church
NOV
6
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Helena Church
NOV
6
Funeral
10:30 AM
St. Helena Church
Funeral services provided by
Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels
14315 Judson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78233
(210) 653-3930
