Rosario R. Cardenas born on August 17, 1945 went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2019 at the age of 74.
She is preceded in death by his parents Esequiel and Amalia Ramirez, brother in law Esequiel Ramirez. She is survived by her husband Richard Cardenas of 51 years, daughter, Melissa Cardenas, sons: Alex Cardenas (Jennifer), Rick Cardenas, sisters: Sylvia Pena, Lucy Ramirez, Marylou Ramirez and Beatrice Ramirez, sister in law Nora Ramirez, brother Lauro Ramirez (Ida), grandchildren, Tristan, Alex Jr., and Sai.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home from 5pm to 9pm with the holy rosary to begin at 7pm.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at Holy Name Catholic Church 10am.
Funeral staff and family will depart the funeral home at 9:30am.
Burial to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 20, 2019