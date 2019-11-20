Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosario R. Cardenas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosario R. Cardenas


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosario R. Cardenas Obituary

Rosario R. Cardenas born on August 17, 1945 went to be with the Lord on November 14, 2019 at the age of 74.

She is preceded in death by his parents Esequiel and Amalia Ramirez, brother in law Esequiel Ramirez. She is survived by her husband Richard Cardenas of 51 years, daughter, Melissa Cardenas, sons: Alex Cardenas (Jennifer), Rick Cardenas, sisters: Sylvia Pena, Lucy Ramirez, Marylou Ramirez and Beatrice Ramirez, sister in law Nora Ramirez, brother Lauro Ramirez (Ida), grandchildren, Tristan, Alex Jr., and Sai.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home from 5pm to 9pm with the holy rosary to begin at 7pm.

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at Holy Name Catholic Church 10am.

Funeral staff and family will depart the funeral home at 9:30am.

Burial to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosario R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -